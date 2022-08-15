PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head coach: Jed Richman (36-29, seventh year at PH; 71-59, 13th year overall)
Last year: 5-5
Last five years: 33-21
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 19, at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26, vs. Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2, at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9, at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16, vs. New Palestine, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23, vs. Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30, at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7, vs. Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14, at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.
SECTIONAL 22 OPPONENTS
Beech Grove (3-7 last year)
Connersville (3-9)
Greenfield-Central (7-4)
Mount Vernon (14-1)
New Castle (2-8)
New Palestine (8-4)
Richmond (2-9)