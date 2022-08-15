PENDLETON HEIGHTS

Head coach: Jed Richman (36-29, seventh year at PH; 71-59, 13th year overall)

Last year: 5-5

Last five years: 33-21

2022 SCHEDULE

Aug. 19, at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26, vs. Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2, at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9, at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16, vs. New Palestine, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23, vs. Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30, at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7, vs. Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14, at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.

SECTIONAL 22 OPPONENTS

Beech Grove (3-7 last year)

Connersville (3-9)

Greenfield-Central (7-4)

Mount Vernon (14-1)

New Castle (2-8)

New Palestine (8-4)

Richmond (2-9)

