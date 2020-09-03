ANDERSON — A Pendleton man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child molesting.
Lamar Fuqua, 58, was arrested at 9:02 p.m. on preliminary charges of Level 1 and Level 4 felony charge of child molesting.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office requested an additional 72 hours to file formal charges.
The probable cause affidavit said Fuqua allegedly molested an 11-year-old girl starting seven or eight years previously during visits to Madison County.
Fuqua reportedly gave the girl $10 and said he could “do what I want," according to the affidavit.
During an interview with the Family and Children’s Place Child Advocacy Center in Louisville, the girl said Fuqua made her fondle him.
According to the affidavit, another family told police that Fuqua allegedly fondled their daughter on July 4.
During a Kids Talk interview in Anderson on Aug. 11, the girl said Fuqua touched her private parts.
At the time of his arrest Fuqua denied the allegations.
According to the affidavit, his wife said she suspected something was taking place because the children didn’t want to be around Fuqua.
