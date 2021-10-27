Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.