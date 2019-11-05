It was without question one of the biggest announcements in the motorsports industry in recent years.
The sale of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar and the associated properties of the Hulman family to racing icon Roger Penske that was announced on Monday.
Without a doubt if the Hulman family was going to sell IMS, a track that the family brought back to life following the end of World War II most fans and those involved in motorsports would have considered “The Captain” the logical choice.
Penske’s purchase comes at a time when there has been renewed fan interest in the Indianapolis 500 and the NTT IndyCar series has made significant strides in recent years in rebuilding their fan base.
One of the problems that Penske will have to deal with sometime after 2020 is the finding of a more fan friendly date for the Brickyard 400 for the NASCAR Monster Energy Series.
NASCAR moved the IMS race this year to September, the last race before the Chase and to get the event into the cooler Indiana weather.
But then NASCAR decided to move the Brickyard 400 to July 4, the heat of the summer and made the second race at Daytona the last race before the start of the Chase.
There are loads of questions to be answered with the Penske purchase, but on Monday Penske indicated there will be changes forthcoming.
Will he make the investment to install lights at IMS? Lights could mean a 12 hour or 24 hour race for sports cars. Next October IMS will be hosting an 8-hour sports car race on the road course.
The NASCAR race starting later in the day when the temperatures are hopefully cooler?
Could there be an IndyCar and NASCAR doubleheader weekend on the IMS road course?
Will Penske try to get Formula One to return to IMS? That seems doubtful with a Formula One race already at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas and a proposal for a street race in Miami.
Concerns have been raced about Penske owning teams that race with IndyCar, the series he will own.
That should not be a concern because of the technical inspections required before every race to ensure the cars are within the rules.
Penske announced Monday he will no longer be in a pit stall during a race.
The announced sale of IMS can only be considered a plus for the track, IndyCar, the city of Indianapolis and surrounding communities.
It wasn’t that long ago that the Indy 500 drew such a large number of fans that hotel rooms were not available in Anderson and Kokomo.
It’s not likely that a lot of changes will be observed in 2020, but the future is unlimited.
It was encouraging that Penske indicated he would keep the IMS management team in place, particularly Doug Boles who brought a lot of enthusiasm to IMS.
In other racing news: Tennessee driver Mason Mingus won the All American 400 at the Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville.
Mingus was named to drive the winning car after New Castle resident Dalton Armstrong broke his ankle in a farming accident.
Anderson driver Greg VanAlst drove to a 14th place finish.
Georgia driver Bubba Pollard won the pro late model feature. Noblesville teenager Chris Hacker finished 17th and Mason Keller came home in 24th.
