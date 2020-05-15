Seven area players join Anderson's Tyra Ford on the THB Sports Girls Basketball All-Area first team, including one star making her third career appearance:
Jaleigh Crawford, sophomore, Elwood: After initially deciding not to play basketball and focus on volleyball, Crawford had a change of heart and joined the team a couple weeks into the season. Although she scored just six points in her debut, her 5-foot-10 frame provided a much-needed presence for an Elwood team starved for offense. She averaged a double-double for the season, scoring 17.8 points and pulling down 14.4 rebounds per game. She also led Elwood defensively with 3.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
Aubree Dwiggins, senior, Pendleton Heights: The Arabians' best option in the post, Dwiggins proved once again to be one of the most versatile players in the area. She led Pendleton Heights at 15.5 points per game and averaged 4.2 rebounds while showing she could be effective in the paint and on the perimeter. Dwiggins was a 33% 3-point shooter while converting field goals at a 53% rate overall. She was also second-best on the Arabians at 77% from the free-throw line.
Ava Gardner, junior, Frankton: Quite simply, Gardner played her way onto the first team through a sizzling postseason performance for the ages. She finished as the Eagles’ top scorer at 9.2 points per game while handing out 1.8 assists. But it was during Frankton’s run to the state finals she truly excelled, including a 24-point performance as the Eagles stunned Monroe Central in the sectional semifinals before a career-best 29 points — and the pivotal defensive play — in an overtime win at semistate. During the postseason, Gardner averaged over 15 points.
Erikka Hill, junior, Shenandoah: The state’s reigning shot put champion proved to be just as dominant on the basketball court in 2019-20. Described by friend and foe alike admiringly as “a matchup nightmare,” Hill recorded a double-double in 24 of 27 games for the sectional champion Raiders, averaging 19.2 points and 12.8 rebounds. Willing to find the open shooter, she averaged 3.5 assists while being a menace on defense with 4.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. In two regional games, Hill averaged 22.5 points and 13 rebounds.
Heather Pautler, junior, Daleville: In 2020, Daleville put it all together late in the season in winning its first girls basketball sectional, and Pautler was a driving force once again. The 5-10 forward posted nine double-doubles in leading the Broncos at 15.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. She also topped Daleville with 3.2 steals per game while converting 31% of her 3-point shots and 71% of her free-throw opportunities. In the postseason, Pautler averaged 18 points and 7.7 rebounds for Daleville.
Kathryn Perry, junior, Shenandoah: For the third straight season, Perry earned first-team honors after scoring 21 points per game for the Raiders. Poised to become Shenandoah’s all-time leading scorer early next season, Perry shot 33% from 3-point range, 79% at the free-throw line and 56% on 2-point field goals. Not only the team’s best scorer, Perry also shared the ball with her teammates and averaged 3.8 assists. Perry is one of the top on-the-ball defenders in the area, averaging 4.6 steals. After missing the first two rounds of sectional with the flu, Perry showed up for the title game with 22 points and four assists to lead Shenandoah into the regional.
Madison Stamm, senior, Anderson Prep: Stamm earned her second first-team honors in as many seasons with the Jets after leading APA to its best season at 14-10. Stamm led the Jets at 15.8 points per game while also grabbing 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Bound for Manchester University, Stamm shot 25% from beyond the 3-point line and 75% on free throws and capped her high-school career by being invited to Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60 Seniors workout. Stamm scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds as APA edged Liberty Christian in January, the school’s first Madison County tournament game victory.
