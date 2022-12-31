The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board considers reader nominations, as well as other difference makers in Madison County, and selects the Person of the Year based on contributions to the community during the year and in the past. Here's a list of past winners:
1993: Jane Kendrick
1994: Thomas Meeker and Hal Sperlich
1995: Larry Contos
1996: Betty Gibbons-Baker
1997: Bill Hardacre
1998: Thomas J. Snyder
1999: Johnny Wilson and Carl Erskine (shared Person of the Century Award)
2000: No award given
2001: George A. Satterwhite and Anthony Malone
2002: Tim Long
2003: Keith Trent
2004: Holly Renz
2005: No award given
2006: James Edwards
2007: Reginald Lee
2008: Mary Beth Dunnichay
2009: Skip Ockomon
2010: Douglas Fletcher
2011: Timothy Senkowski
2012: Mary Jamerson
2013: Maleah Stringer
2014: Bob Blume
2015: Nancy Anderson and Stephen T. Jackson
2016: Jason Chappell and Jimmie Howell
2017: Jim and Marilyn Ault
2018: James Warner
2019: Jay and Nancy Ricker
2020: Frontline health care workers
2021: Marilynn Collier