No.;Name;Ht;Yr

2;Canon Cook;6-0;11

3;Dontrez Braxton;n/a;11

4;Isaac Wilson;5-8;11

13;Caden Sims;5-10;11

20;Aaron Cookston;6-1;11

21;Brayden Kanitz;6-3;11

24;Evan Mozingo;n/a;10

31;Reese Caplinger;6-3;11

33;Joe Estes;n/a;n/a

34;Josiah Gustin;6-7;11

