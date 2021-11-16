Pendleton Heights
No.;Player;Class
2;Canon Cook;So.
3;Jamison Dunham;Sr.
13;Caden Sims;So.
14;Luke Candiano;Sr.
20;Aaron Cookston;So.
21;Brayden Kanitz;So.
22;Gabe Simons;Jr.
24;Ethan Ross;Sr.
31;Reese Caplinger;So.
34;Josiah Gustin;So.
