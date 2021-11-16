Pendleton Heights

No.;Player;Class

2;Canon Cook;So.

3;Jamison Dunham;Sr.

13;Caden Sims;So.

14;Luke Candiano;Sr.

20;Aaron Cookston;So.

21;Brayden Kanitz;So.

22;Gabe Simons;Jr.

24;Ethan Ross;Sr.

31;Reese Caplinger;So.

34;Josiah Gustin;So.

Tags

Trending Video