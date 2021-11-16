Nov. 23;at Anderson;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 30;at Westfield;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 3;Lapel;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10;Mount Vernon;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 11;Connersville;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 14;Guerin Catholic;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 28;at Warsaw;11 a.m.
Dec. 28;Fort Wayne Dwenger;6 p.m.
Dec. 29;South Bend Washington;6 p.m.
Jan. 3;Madison County tournament;thru Jan. 8
Jan. 14;at New Palestine;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 15;at Shelbyville;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21;Delta;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28;Greenfield-Central;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29;at Hamilton Southeastern;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 3;at Yorktown;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8;at Muncie Central;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11;Fishers;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 15;New Castle;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18;at Shenandoah;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 22;at Eastern Hancock;7:30 p.m.
