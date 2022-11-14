PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head coach: Adam Ballard (16-31, third season at PH; 148-123, 12th season overall)
All-time Tournament record: 52-53
Sectional championships: 9 (last 2013)
Regional championships: 1 (2000)
2022-23 SCHEDULE
Date;Opponent;Time
Nov. 22;Anderson;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 26;at Wapahani;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 29;Westfield;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 2;at Lapel;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 9;at Mount Vernon;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10;at Connersville;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13;at Guerin Catholic;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17;Liberty Christian;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 20;Heritage Christian;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 2-7;Madison County Tourney;TBD
Jan. 13;New Palestine;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14;Shelbyville;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20;at Delta;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27;at Greenfield-Central;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28;Hamilton Southeastern;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2;Yorktown;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7;Muncie Central;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11;at Mississinewa;2:30 p.m.
Feb. 14;at New Castle;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17;Shenandoah;7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21;Eastern Hancock;7:30 p.m.