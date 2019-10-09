PENDLETON — The old adage is, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog.”
But when a volleyball team has both ends of that equation covered on Senior Night, a victory is almost always the result. That was the case here Wednesday as the Arabians honored six seniors by defeating Alexandria 25-8, 25-17, 25-22.
“I would say that I dread this night coming up,” said PH coach Blair Barksdale. “But I choose to look at it as grateful. I am grateful for what these six seniors have accomplished and where they have taken this program. This is my fourth year here so this is the first group of players I’ve had for their entire high school career.”
Those seniors are Ally Hall, Aubrey Helpling, Averi Lanman, Macy Bell, Gracie King and Aubree Dwiggins. After they were honored prior to the start of the game, Lanman put a cap on that by singing the national anthem.
Then the first set was all Arabians. The last time the Tigers led was 4-3.
PH led just 7-5 when Hall took the serve.The home team scored the next eight points. One came on her ace. Lanman and Dwiggins each had a block and a kill. Sophomore Avery Ross crashed the upper classmen party with two kills and it was 15-5.
The Arabians scored the next eight points from 15-6 and won that first set going away. Of the final eight points of the set, three came on Ross kills.
“We know that not every pass is going to be on the net, so when we are setting the ball off the net, it is nice that Avery has that lift and can put the ball down,” said Barksdale.
In the second set, the Tigers led much later. It was 14-12 on a pair of kills by Kaitlyn Bair off the serve of Lauren Dungan. It marked the end of a seven-point run.
The joy for the visitors was short lived. Pendleton scored 12 of the next 13 points for a 24-15 lead. Ross served three aces and King added five kills in a dominating stretch at the net.
The Tigers saved their best for last and it was almost enough to force a fourth set.
With the Arabians up 14-9 and Ross already with four kills in the set, Bair and Dungan brought the Tigers back. Bair had two kills and a block while Dungan had two kills. It was 19-17 and 21-20.
But an Alexandria service error made it 21-21. The home team scored four of the next five points to close out the match. Three of those points came on Ross kills.
“We could not return serve at all tonight,” said an obviously disappointed Alexandria coach Caitlin Morency. “We talked about how important it was to get that pass. When we did that, we have some players who can do damage. But when we’re on the defensive, we’ve got a 5-foot-2 setter trying to block a 6-foot hitter. That doesn’t work too well.”
The Tigers are at Delta Thursday night and have a tournament on Saturday. The Arabians visit Connersville on Thursday and that is their final match before next week’s sectional.
“Without all the height we have in those seniors, we’ll have to find a different way to put the ball on the floor (next year),” said Barksdale. “But we have great confidence in our young players.”
Pendleton Heights swept both the seventh and eighth grade Madison County tournaments this year.
