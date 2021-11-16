Nov. 2;at Marion;W,70-25
Nov. 6;Westfield;L,41-52
Nov. 9;at New Castle;W,65-46
Nov. 13;Heritage Christian;W,81-56
Nov. 19;Greenfield-Central;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 20;Frankton;7:30 p.m.
Nov. 27;at Shelbyville;1:30 p.m.
Dec. 4;at Mount Vernon;1:30 p.m.
Dec. 7;Hamilton Southeastern;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 9;at Delta;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13;at Fishers;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 18;at Lawrence Central;7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22;Yorktown;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 3;Madison County tournament;thru Jan. 7
Jan. 14;at New Palestine;6 p.m.
Jan. 15;at Rushville;1:30 p.m.
Jan. 18;Lapel;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20;Connersville;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 24;at Eastern Hancock;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26;Noblesville;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27;Pike;7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.