FORTVILLE — Pendleton Heights’ volleyball squad had an opportunity to make a bold early-season statement Thursday night in a battle of unbeatens at Mount Vernon.
The Arabians were well on their way to doing just that, but they ran into severe turbulence and saw their five-match win streak come to a halt.
PH took the first two sets but could not close out the Marauders. MV dominated after the second set and won 18-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-11, 15-11, as the Hoosier Heritage Conference rivals began the league portions of their schedules.
“Mount Vernon just continued to compete,” PH coach Blair Barksdale said. “They never gave up, which I knew they would. I think offensively we got a little tired, but they kept bringing it and they’re going to finish it to the end.”
In the opening set, the Arabians got four kills by Avery Ross in their first 10 points, and two aces by Aubree Dwiggins made it 12-6.
PH kept the lead at a comfortable margin, and staved off a mild Marauder rally late in the set (20-17). The Arabians clinched it on Ross’ fifth kill and Dwiggins’ third ace.
MV (8-0) jumped ahead 12-9 in set 2, but the tide began to turn when Averi Lanman came up with a block, and that gave the serve to PH freshman Ramsey Gary.
Gary would stay on serve for nine points and the Arabians took command at 18-12. Lanman had the go-ahead kill, as well as two more, that put PH up six.
The Marauders got to within 23-20, but Lanman delivered a monster kill and Ross put the ball away on set point.
It was just about all MV in the next two sets, and definitely so in the fourth, as the Marauders took PH out of the game that had been working for the Arabians earlier.
MV went ahead 3-2 in the third and never looked back, with a six-serve run by Lillie Perdue putting her team ahead 20-10.
In set 4, the Marauders led 14-3 and PH could not counter outside hitter Claire Ertel, whose six kills helped force a deciding set.
The Arabians showed more fight in the fifth set, though they led only at 2-1. They tied it on four occasions.
A tip by Ross pulled PH level at 7, but a service error, also by Ross, gave the ball back to MV, and it pushed the lead up to 10-7.
Lanman scored three kills, as the Arabians clawed to within 12-11, but PH again was felled by MV’s power and that was the match.
“It was never a matter of a lack of want,” Barksdale said. “We had a good next-ball mentality, but they just kept bringing it at us and they didn’t make a lot of errors in the third and fourth sets, and they kept the ball in play and let us make the errors.”
Lanman ended with 19 kills and Ross 16. Dwiggins had 25 assists, Ally Hall 17 digs and Gary six aces.
PH plays Saturday at Huntington North’s invitational and could face MV again in the sectional.
