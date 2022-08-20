PENDLETON — Kyle Pierce, a Republican candidate for the state legislature, agrees with a statement made by Gov. Eric Holcomb concerning Indiana's recently passed near-ban of abortion.
Pierce is running against incumbent Democrat Terri Austin for the District 36 seat. It’s a rematch of the 2020 election, which Austin won with 53% of the vote.
Pierce addressed the Madison County Tea Party meeting Thursday. When asked about the recently passed abortion legislation, he agreed with Holcomb’s statement that the measure is progress toward valuing the sanctity of life.
“I’m comfortable with what was passed,” Pierce said. “I wouldn’t add any more restrictions.”
The legislation signed by Holcomb, a Republican, bans abortions expect in the case of rape, incest or endangerment of a woman's health.
Austin voted against the bill.
Commenting on the campaign, Pierce said he believed the economy would be the major issue.
“The issues will be personal finances and public safety,” he said. “People don’t feel safe in their homes.”
Pierce said property taxes would be an issue because some people can’t afford to pay their taxes. He would like to reduce the amount of property tax money collected by local units of government.
“I would look at the assessment process,” Pierce said when asked about the 1% cap on residential properties. “There should be a cap on assessment each year.”
Responding to a question, Pierce expressed support for eliminating property taxes for people over the age of 65 and living on a fixed income.
DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE
GOP sheriff candidate John Beeman, running against Democrat Joey Cole, said he would bring a different perspective to the office.
“I’m not a product of Madison County politics,” he said.
Beeman defeated Anthony Emery and Kim Stigall in the May primary for the nomination.
If he's elected in November, “where won’t be any major changes at first,” Beeman said. “I’ve been watching the 2023 budget and listening to the concerns of residents.”
Beeman expressed support for a new Madison County jail, calling it “needed and overdue."
Concerning the 2023 budget, Beeman cited a shortage of manpower in the sheriff’s department. He supports Sheriff Scott Mellinger’s request for three more merit deputies and a sex offender officer.
Mellinger, a Democrat, will finish his second consecutive term as sheriff this year. In Indiana, sheriffs are not allowed to hold office for more than two straight four-year terms.