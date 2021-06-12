It was hoods and trunks up Saturday at the Piston Poppers car show at Championship Lanes in Anderson, where 86 entrants showed off their classic vehicles, including cars, trucks and station wagons.
Photos by Rebecca R. Bibbs | The Herald Bulletin
Top: Custis Haston, of Anderson, with the 1929 two-door Ford sedan he has owned for 40 years.
Middle: Mark and Vicki Mahon, of Danville, with the 1954 Ford F-100 pickup truck in its original glacier blue that has been in Mark Mahon’s family since his great-grandfather bought it new.
Bottom: Terry and Linda Spidel, of Anderson, are the proud owners of one of only 600 1956 Pontiac Safaris ever made. They have owned the station wagon for about 30 years.
