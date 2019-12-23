HANCOCK COUNTY — Recreational marijuana sales are ramping up in Michigan. In less than two weeks, it will be legal in Illinois, making it the second state bordering Indiana where adults 21 and older can legally smoke pot.
Police and prosecutors in Hancock County say that probably means more marijuana will make its way into Indiana and Hancock County. “It would seem that it’s more likely we’ll see more than we’ll see less,” Prosecutor Brent Eaton said.
But law enforcement officials have a message for anyone trying to bring pot from neighboring states: It’s still illegal in Indiana, regardless of where it’s purchased.
Six shops in Michigan, mostly in Ann Arbor, began selling marijuana for recreational use on Dec. 1. The licensed sellers opened to long lines of customers and reported about $1.6 million in sales during the first week.
Illinois starts allowing sales in January.
Nearly two-thirds of states have legalized marijuana, mainly for medical uses, even though federal health officials issued a new warning in August that smoking the drug is dangerous for adolescents, pregnant women and their developing babies.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, in an interview earlier this year, insisted marijuana use should remain illegal in Indiana as long as the federal government classifies marijuana as a dangerous drug. A move to legalize recreational use here seems unlikely, because top lawmakers agree with him.
Eaton said he took an oath to enforce the law, one he takes seriously and intends to uphold.
“Ultimately the people of Hancock County do not want a prosecutor to become a superior legislator and arbitrarily begin to decide which parts of the code are fit to be enforced and which are not,” he said. “…It’s not the role of the prosecutor to take authority away from legislators and the governor.”
Fortville Police Chief Bill Knauer also thinks the actions in Illinois and Michigan could lead to more marijuana turning up in Indiana.
“My initial feeling is if it’s in the states bordering ours, there’s going to be more of it here,” he said, adding it will likely impact Indiana counties bordering Michigan and Illinois more than Hancock County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.