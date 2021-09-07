ANDERSON — A man accused of killing his grandfather allegedly told police he choked his grandfather and struck him in the head with a metal wheelbarrow during a fight.
Trent D. Kreegar, 26, is charged with Level 1 felony murder in connection with the death of Robert Earl Huffman Jr., 67.
Kreegar told Daleville Police Officer Stan Fitzpatrick what happened when Fitzpatrick arrived at the home Sunday morning, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Indiana State Police Trooper Ron Halbert Jr.
The Daleville Police Department received a report of an unconscious person in the 9100 block of South Walnut Street at 2:42 a.m. Sunday, according to the affidavit.
Fitzpatrick told Halbert that when he arrived, he found Kreegar attempting to perform CPR on Huffman.
Kreegar asked Fitzpatrick to put his grandfather into a police car to take him to the hospital, according to the affidavit. He said he fought with Huffman around 8 p.m. Saturday.
During the fight, Kreegar told Fitzpatrick he hit, choked and struck his grandfather with a metal wheelbarrow. He then went and took a shower and waited several hours before calling 911, according to the affidavit.
“Officer Fitzpatrick observed a large cut to the left side of the victim’s head, blood pooled on the ground and that the victim did not appear to be breathing,” Halbert stated in the affidavit.
Emergency personnel were already on their way to the home, Fitzpatrick told Halbert, so he continued CPR. Huffman was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County coroner.
In his affidavit, Halbert said Huffman was covered with mud, had a head wound to the left side of his head and was dead in an ambulance. He said there was a large amount of blood in the gravel and mud near the side of the residence and a metal wheelbarrow with a broken wooden handle and a large dent in the side of its tub area.
Kreegar was arrested at 3:15 a.m. and taken to the Delaware County Justice Center on Sunday. When questioned by ISP, Kreegar requested an attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.