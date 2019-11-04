ANDERSON — An Anderson man told police he did not stop after striking a child near Sixth Street and Madison Avenue because “he was scared” and didn’t have a driver’s license.
David Craig Britton, 58, of Anderson is charged with Level 6 felony leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury, Class A driving while suspended and Class A operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Britton was arrested Friday and released from jail Saturday on $5,000 bond.
Anderson police received an anonymous tip that Britton was the driver three days after Conner Givens, 7, was struck and left in the roadway.
Givens was taken to Community Hospital Anderson before being transported by ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital with a skull fracture — with no swelling or bleeding — a collapsed lung and a fractured jaw, according to family friend Madison Weatherholtz.
When officers went to Britton’s home to ask about his 1997 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban, he initially told them the vehicle had been stolen a week ago, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Andrew Lanane of the Anderson Police Department.
“However, as we stood there asking why he had not reported it to police he admitted he was ‘not telling the truth,’” Lanane wrote.
Britton told officers he went to a gas station and then drove by a buddy’s house on Third Street before turning right on Madison Avenue.
“He stated that kid ran out in front of him and he thought the driver’s side of the car hit the kid,” Lanane wrote in the affidavit. “He stated he drove away because ‘he was scared’ and didn’t have a license.”
Officers located Britton’s vehicle parked in a lot about two blocks from his home. Photos of the vehicle were taken and a warrant was issued for Britton’s arrest.
