Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, light snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, light snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.