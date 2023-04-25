Will you make a point of viewing the total solar eclipse in April 2024 in Madison County?
Without a doubt 34%
Probably 30%
Probably not 18%
No, I've got better stuff to do 10%
Not sure 8%
191 responses as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
