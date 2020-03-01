Should legislation make it easier for child protection agencies to remove children from homes where abuse is suspected?
Yes 69%
No 30%
Not sure 1%
176 responses counted as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Updated: March 1, 2020 @ 8:07 pm
