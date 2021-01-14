Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 4:56 pm
Anderson, IN | heraldbulletin.com
Online poll results
Should Madison County Councilman Steve Sumner, who is charged with child solicitation and possession of child pornography, resign?
Yes 90%
No 7%
Unsure 3%
314 responses as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday
