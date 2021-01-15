Online poll results
Do you agree with the House of Representatives’ decision to impeach President Trump?
Yes 50%
No 49%
Unsure 1%
415 responses counted (as of 5:30 p.m. Friday)
Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%..
Updated: January 15, 2021 @ 5:38 pm
|
