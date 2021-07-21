Online poll results:
Which of the closest Major League Baseball teams are you a fan of?
Cubs 22%
Reds 21%
White Sox 3%
Team farther away 13%
Not a baseball fan 41%
202 responses counted as of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.
