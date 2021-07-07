Grade Anderson Community School’s efforts in addressing issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.
A 45%
B 27%
C 11%
D 7%
F 10%
323 responses as of 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 7, 2021 @ 7:46 pm
