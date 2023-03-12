What is the most pressing issue currently facing the city’s nonprofits?
Homelessness 45%
Unemployment 10%
Lack of affordable medical care 18%
Other 14%
Unsure 13%
160 responses as of 3 p.m. Sunday
Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, light snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: March 12, 2023 @ 4:54 pm
