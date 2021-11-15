Online poll results
How would you describe the recently passed $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package?
Desperately needed to overhaul and revitalize the nation’s aging roads and bridges. 36%
Necessary, but some line items should be trimmed to constrain excessive spending. 18%
Wasteful government spending that will saddle taxpayers with debt for years to come. 45%
Not sure 1%
322 responses counted as of 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
