Please respond by choosing the answer that best fits your political affiliation as well as your thoughts about whether the presidential election was rigged.

Democrat/not rigged 28%

Republican/rigged 25%

Other or no affiliation/not rigged 15%

Republican/not rigged 11%

Other or no affiliation/rigged 11%

Democrat/rigged 6%

Republican/not sure 3%

Other or no affiliation/not sure 1%

Democrat/not sure 1%

338 responses counted (as of 5 p.m. Friday)

