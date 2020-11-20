Please respond by choosing the answer that best fits your political affiliation as well as your thoughts about whether the presidential election was rigged.
Democrat/not rigged 28%
Republican/rigged 25%
Other or no affiliation/not rigged 15%
Republican/not rigged 11%
Other or no affiliation/rigged 11%
Democrat/rigged 6%
Republican/not sure 3%
Other or no affiliation/not sure 1%
Democrat/not sure 1%
338 responses counted (as of 5 p.m. Friday)
Commented
