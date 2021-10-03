Online poll results
Rate the amount of media coverage given to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.
Way too much %
Too much %
Just enough %
Not enough %
Not nearly enough %
xxx responses counted as of xx p.m. Sunday.
Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: October 3, 2021 @ 3:29 am
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.