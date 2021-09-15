Online poll results
What did you do to note the death of Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Logansport? He was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing Aug. 26 near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.
I said a prayer 29%
I flew the flag at half-staff 21%
I stood along the route of his body being returned home and/or the funeral procession 1%
I did something else 8%
I did nothing in particular 47%
139 responses as of 5 p.m. Wednesday
