Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches, and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Pendleton Heights pounded Frankton for four home runs and cruised to a 15-4 win in five innings. Kieli Ryan, Hailee Brunnemer, Caroline DeRolf and Sydney Clark each went deep and Brynn Libler doubled and drove in three runs. Abby Duncan was 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Eagles
Alexandria girls tennis scored a 3-2 upset win at No. 30 Mount Vernon. Carlie Remington and Taylor Stinefield and Ally Honeycutt and Emily Leever swept the doubles matches and Gabby Hosier came back after dropping the first set at No. 3 singles to secure the clinching point.
TUESDAY
Down a run and 1-2 in the count, Lapel’s Taylor Mroz cracked a two-run walk-off homer to lift the Bulldogs over Mount Vernon 3-2. Karlie Jannings allowed two earned runs on three hits and Krystin Davis earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Shenandoah scored three times in the first two innings, and that was enough for Dylan McDaniel in a 3-2 win over Monroe Central. McDaniel struck out 11 batters while allowing just four hits and two unearned runs and adding an RBI single.
Madison-Grant won its first match of the season with a 5-0 decision over Southwood. Both Lainey Lutterman (No. 1 singles) and Mya Stansberry (No. 2 singles) bounced back for three-set wins after dropping the opener.
WEDNESDAY
Pendleton Heights picked up one of its biggest baseball wins of the season with an 8-0 victory at Mount Vernon. Spencer Leppink, Alex Begley and Jackson Ragan combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts while Sam Conner was 3-for-3 at the plate and scored twice.
Zody earned medalist for Shenandoah as the Raiders finished at 170 to sweep a three-team golf match with Blue River Valley (201) and Union (220).
Morgan Erwin won a three-set match at No. 2 singles to complete a 5-0 win for Lapel over Tipton. Georgia Manning and Ally Wolfgang took the No. 2 doubles match 6-0, 6-0.
THURSDAY
A career game for Rylie Hudson helped Lapel outslug Tipton 25-12. Hudson was 4-for-4 with a double and a home run with seven RBI while Brennan Stow doubled and drove in four runs to highlight a 17-hit Bulldogs attack.
Katie Duncan outdueled Kendall Parker in the circle as Class 2A third-ranked Madison-Grant edged Alexandria 2-0. Duncan allowed one hit, struck out six and aided her own cause with an RBI double. Parker fanned nine and surrendered one earned run on seven hits for the Tigers.
Olivia Shannon struck out 13 batters and scattered five hits and Morgan Scott drove in two runs to lead Elwood to a 7-1 win over Mississinewa.
FRIDAY
Elwood star Jaleigh Crawford announced on social media she will continue her softball career at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. Crawford is hitting .571 with three home runs and 18 RBI.
Ady Coppess and Makena Alexander proved to be too much for Wapahani in a 5-0 Frankton win over the Raiders. Coppess threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts while Alexander doubled and connected for her 12th home run of the season with three RBI for the Eagles.
Braxton Walls won both the high jump and long jump to lead the Frankton track team to first place in the 15-school Park Tudor Invitational. The girls placed second with Sydney Duncan winning the shot put and Evelyn Croy taking first in the long jump. Ephrem Nunley took first in the boys discus as well.
Three Madison-Grant athletes combined to claim five individual Grant 4 track and field titles. Azmae Turner won the girls high jump and long jump while Gabe Wedmore won the boys shot put and discus and Tanner Brooks claimed first in the 200-meter dash.
SATURDAY
The Argylls won their second straight Grant 4 softball championship after beating Eastbrook 14-3 in the semifinals and Oak Hill 11-1 in the title game, with both games lasting just five innings. In the opener, Elizabeth Lee pitched five strong innings with seven strikeouts and added a home run and three RBI. Chelsea Parker homered and drove in three runs and Daya Greene added a pair of RBI in support of Duncan in Game 2, who yielded two hits and struck out five to get the win.
The resurgent PH baseball team made it three wins in a row with a doubleheader sweep at Lafayette Jeff by scores of 2-1 and 14-1. Three Arabians pitchers combined on a four-hitter and Jordan Green singled home both runs in the fourth inning of Game 1. The pitching story was identical in Game 2, but Clayton Turner had the big game at the plate with two doubles, a triple and five RBI.
Shenandoah won its third straight Henry County golf championship in convincing fashion with a team score of 316, led by Zody’s 41. Landen Mathes fired 79 and Ryan Craig came in with an 81 as the Raiders defeated runner-up Blue River Valley by 88 strokes.
Alexandria’s tennis team improved to 13-1 with wins over Jimtown (4-1) and Concord (3-2) at the Concord Invitational. Kara Simison (No. 2 singles), Hosier (No. 3 singles) and Stinefield and Remington (No. 1 doubles) were undefeated.