Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Linkin Talley and Graham Tatman each recorded two hits and an RBI, and Dontrez Fuller drove in two as Anderson knocked off Shenandoah 9-5. Dylan McDaniel homered and Hunter Baker doubled, with each driving in two runs for the Raiders.
Ryan Spillman doubled and drove in two runs as Frankton needed just five innings for an 11-1 win over Elwood. Dalton Trueblood drove in the lone Panthers run as Chance Bentley and J.P. Oleson combined to allow just four hits for the Eagles.
Following an intentional walk to Makena Alexander, Frankton senior Lauryn Williams delivered the game winner with a two-run walk-off single to lift the Eagles to a 6-5 win over Elwood. Alexander, Jersey Marsh and McKenzie McCorkhill homered for Frankton while Alivia Boston drove in three runs for the Panthers.
Kieli Ryan hit a grand slam, one of four long balls for Pendleton Heights, as the Arabians posted a 14-1 win over Mount Vernon in five innings. Katelin Goodwin, Khloee Gregory and Hailee Brunnemer also went deep for PH while Shelby Messer scattered five hits over her five innings.
TUESDAY
Ady Coppess struck out 14 batters while allowing just two hits and a walk to lead Frankton to a 2-0 win over Alexandria. Williams drove in Alexander twice for both Eagles runs. Kendall Parker was the hard-luck losing pitcher for the Tigers, scattering eight hits and allowing just one earned run.
Jada Stansberry took first place in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes to lead the Alexandria girls to a third-place finish at the Central Indiana Conference track and field championships. Bella Dean of Frankton won the 300 hurdles, and Azmae Turner from Madison-Grant took the girls long jump. Braxton Walls took the high jump for the Eagles while Gabe Wedmore from Madison-Grant swept the discus and shot put in the boys meet with Frankton placing third as a team.
Sam Dalton struck out nine and allowed no earned runs and just four hits in a complete game effort, and Gage Rastetter drove in two runs as Frankton stopped Alexandria 6-2. Brayden Bates drove in a run for the Tigers.
Tyler Houk hit his first high school home run, and Beckham Chappell provided three innings of strong relief pitching as Liberty Christian defeated Daleville 10-6 -- the first victory over the Broncos in program history. Ethan Colvin tripled and scored for Daleville.
WEDNESDAY
Lapel senior Landon Bair announced on social media he will continue his basketball career next year at Anderson University.
Alexandria won its third straight — and 12th overall — girls tennis CIC championship with a 5-0 win over Elwood. The Tigers dropped just four games total in earning the sweep.
THURSDAY
Alexandria struck for three runs in the first inning and rode that advantage to a 5-1 win over Elwood. Cole Morris allowed one unearned run on six hits over six innings, and Brayden Bates doubled and drove in two runs for the Tigers. Xavier Davenport was 2-for-4 and scored the lone Elwood run.
Tyler Bates pitched a complete game three-hitter and drove in a run as Frankton won its sixth straight game, 4-2 over Madison-Grant. Franklin allowed just one unearned run on six hits for the Argylls.
Landen Mathes earned medalist honors with a 37 to pace Shenandoah past Frankton 156-164. Liam Baker was the low Eagle with a round of 39.
Cruser won another 6-0, 6-0 decision and Ellie Manchess and Alaina Moore won their No. 2 doubles match in three sets as the Arabians defeated Elwood 4-1. Kenzee Garringer picked up the Panthers' point with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Gia Thorsen at No. 3 singles.
Scott doubled and drove in a pair while Boston and Olivia Shannon combined to allow just four hits as Elwood defeated Alexandria 6-2. Parker allowed three earned runs and drove in a run at the plate for the Tigers.
Emily Simmons fanned 11 batters in a one-hit shutout and drove in three runs with a double and a triple as Daleville routed Fort Wayne Canterbury 20-0. Valyn Pattengale hit two home runs and a double and drove in seven runs for the Broncos.
FRIDAY
The Daleville girls placed third at the Mid-Eastern Conference track and field championship behind two wins each from Amarah McPhaul and Faith Norris. McPhaul took the 200 meters, Norris ran a personal best 5:37 to win the 1,600 meters and the two combined with Simmons and Kadence Aikin to win the 1,600 relay in 4:23, which set a new school record.
SATURDAY
Anderson claimed fifth place in the NCC softball tournament with a 6-0 win over Lafayette Jeff and a 3-1 victory over Richmond. In the victory over the Bronchos, Autumn Coon spun a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.
In completing a game from earlier in the season, Liberty Christian baseball also completed a 4-0 week with a 3-2 win at Bethesda Christian. Chappell and Houk each drove in a run and combined on a three-hitter for the Lions.
The M-G baseball team defeated Sheridan 4-2 but was prevented from playing in the championship game due to weather. Braiden Ross struck out 12 batters in a complete game effort and drove in a run for the Argylls.
Ryan Craig was the individual champion with a round of 79, and Shenandoah won the MEC golf championship by 52 strokes at Crestview.