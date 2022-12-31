FRANKTON — The following is a list of Madison County historical presentations for 2023. The presenter is Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson. All programs will begin at 6 p.m. in the Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St., Frankton.
All presentations are approximately one hour in length and are free of charge and open to the public.
• Jan. 3, 2023: “History of Fall Creek Township.” Featured will be the historical highlights of Madison County’s oldest township and a settlement that has been its focus since the beginning.
• Feb. 7, 2023: “A History of Horse Racing Tracks in Madison County.” Examines the storied history of Madison County’s eight unique horse racing tracks beginning with the first in 1850 to the present. The presentation takes an in-depth look at the local development of the sport of kings, from its beginnings in our county to today, where it has become a significant part of Indiana’s $1.3 billion agribusiness industry employing more than 22,500 Hoosiers throughout the state.
• March 7, 2023: “History of Adams Township.” The story of one of Madison County’s earliest townships will be examined, along with how an event in its formative years brought unwanted national attention.
• April 4, 2023: “The Green Lantern.” The story of an Anderson dance hall that drew the biggest names in musical entertainment from all across America and how it was transformed into a mecca of entertainment is the subject of this presentation.
• May 2, 2023: “History of Jackson Township.” One of the oldest remaining remnants in Madison County is part of this presentation and its must-see history.
• June 6, 2023: “Anderson, Indiana, Theaters 1883-1942” will take a look back at a time in Anderson’s history when theater-goers enjoyed live performances by traveling variety shows, vaudeville entertainers, the era of silent films, and finally the “talkies” — all in the many theaters that once populated Anderson’s downtown. The program will examine how many and when and where they were located.
• July 5, 2023: “The Mounds Amusement Park.” This is the story of a place known all over Indiana as a destination for thrills and enjoyment. It featured the famous “Leap the Dips” wooden roller coaster and many more exciting rides and attractions. Through period photographs, the story of this truly unique park will be revealed.
• Aug. 1, 2023: “A Tale of Two Mills.” Since its inception, Madison County has witnessed numerous milling operations along its waterways. Their histories will be examined, along with the stories of two of Madison County’s most famous mills, Killbuck and Moss Island.
• Sept. 5, 2023: “The Life and Times of Chief William Anderson.” Come along as the life of the chief of the Delaware Indians unfolds and reveals his remarkable leadership qualities as he leads his people through some very difficult times.
• Oct. 3, 2023: “A Forest Hills Tragedy — Oct. 14, 1945.” The presentation will recount the events of that fateful Sunday afternoon on Anderson’s north side. The touching story and the aftermath of this little-known tragedy will be fully revealed.
• Nov. 7, 2023: “Madison County’s First Airfields and Aviators” will be the topic of this presentation. The first airplane from Madison County to successfully fly and land occurred only a little over five years after the Wright Brothers’ first flight in 1903. That story and others will reveal how aviation was an important part of our early 20th-century history.
• Dec. 5, 2023: “The Canal Era in Madison County.” Madison County was the site of two major canal projects during the 19th century. Evidence of their existence can still be seen in the county. The presentation will examine their place in our history and how they almost changed it.