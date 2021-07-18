ALEXANDRIA − An 11-year-old from Lapel beat five older contestants to win the Senior Showmanship title in Sunday’s 4-H fair Beef Show.
Grant Horning has a tremendous future ahead of him, judge Josh Streitmatter, of Rensselaer, announced at the Madison County 4-H Fair.
Horning, a member of the Stony Creek Clovers 4-H Club, said he put in a lot of preparation with his cow, Buckley, before the show.
He talked about how competitive the show is — there were 34 classes of participants who showed their cattle — and said he thought he did well during the show against the older 4-H’ers. His favorite part? Winning.
His younger brother, Zane Horning, competed in Class 2 of the Mini Beef Show.
Mike Trimble, 81, of Elwood, was the 1955 Beef Show champion. He said he’s the oldest former winner to keep returning to the event. He was a 10-year 4-H member and, at age 16, received the grand champion beef title.
“It means a lot to me to be able to come. I just really appreciate being my age and still able to come and go,” he said. “You just have to really appreciate the kids and the work they put into it with the parents’ help.
“If it wasn’t for their parents, they couldn’t do it. You had to have your dad drive the truck over and bring the cattle.”
Many parents and families attended the show. Pat Brunt, a grandmother from Somerville, attended to watch her 16-year-old grandson show his calf.
“We’ve done this for years, as my children have showed, and it’s a yearly tradition that I’m so glad we are able to do it again this year, since we couldn’t come as a group last year,” Brunt said.
Due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines used in last year’s competition, Brunt watched a live stream of the show from home. She said she’s enjoying her time back at the fair in person now.
“It’s always just fun to watch them, no matter the outcome.”
