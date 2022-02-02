“People are trapped in history, and history is trapped in them.”
— James Baldwin
-----
February is Black History Month. The idea that Black history is also American history has almost become a cliché. To think otherwise is to surrender to centuries of baked-in prejudices, bigoted stereotypes and hateful language trapped deep within our national culture.
It is useful to understand that we are making history right now. As individuals, and as a nation, anything we do and anything we’ve ever done constitute, as Dr. King suggested, a single garment of destiny.
I can think of no better example of this than Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s announcement that he would resign at the end of the 2021-22 term, followed by President Biden’s pledge to keep his 2020 campaign promise to nominate a Black woman as a replacement.
Since these announcements last week, 13 Black women have been identified as possible candidates. Also, the pushback from far-right haters has begun, with some arguing that it is identity politics wrapped up in affirmative action. Did I say we are making progress?
I digress here to say I often think of history as a man on foot chasing a man on horseback. The man riding the horse shouts back to the other guy, “Keep running; you’re catching up!” After running as fast as he can and still falling behind, the man on foot soon begins to suspect he may be running in an endless path of horse manure. So it has been for African Americans, past and present.
Be that as it may, we have kept running. As to the affirmative action complaint, it is, and has been, a total lie. That is, except for white men. The Supreme Court has been dominated by them for 233 years. The first (white) woman to be appointed was Sandra Day O’Connor by Ronald Reagan in 1981.
The first Black man was the brilliant activist, Thurgood Marshall, who was nominated by President Lyndon Johnson in 1967 and retired in 1991. Marshall was an effective justice who brought wit and humor to the court. He became something of a pop culture figure as well, I suppose due to his famous winning argument against school segregation in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case he argued before the court as a young lawyer.
As to his popularity and humor, I’ve heard that during an appearance on one of the late talk shows before he hung up his robes, when asked how long he intended to serve, he replied, “Until I’m 110, and shot by a jealous husband!”
Since the days of Marshall, the nine-member Supreme Court has grown more and more to look like America. In spite of the fact that it is a 6-3 conservative court, there are now one African American male, one Hispanic female and one white female. (It is worth noting that race and ethnicity do not necessarily translate into liberal or conservative.)
As to possible female nominees, I say, have at it. African American women are a fabulously rich source of solid talent across a wide range of disciplines, e.g., law, jurisprudence, science, medicine, education at all levels and many other fields.
It is an insult to them and to the African American community even to suggest that the appointment of any qualified African American woman is either some sort of identity politics designed to get Black votes or an affirmative action fluke.
The blunt truth is that, in the years to come, the Supreme Court will have to decide on many questions that directly affect our daily lives. Artificial intelligence, social media and other technologies, for example, will affect the First Amendment, i.e., the meaning of free speech, abortion, gun control, voting rights, corporate behaviors and issues we can barely imagine today.
Finally, for those who may be wondering what difference it might make to replace the moderate Breyer with (hopefully) a progressive African American woman in a 6-3 conservative court: I think the main difference is that it would put into place, if necessary, a dissenting voice in matters where the majority may be wrongheaded in its decision-making for lack of lived experience affecting some sectors of the population. That is the value of true diversity.
So on we go. Still running to catch the man on the horse I mentioned earlier. Hopefully, we will find a way to accomplish this feat. Otherwise, we may all find ourselves running a most unpleasant path.
