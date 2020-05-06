Good morning. It’s good to be back with you. I mean, really, really good!
Late in March, I took my usual long trip to Richmond, Virginia, to hang out and play golf with a group of friends. Although the drive is a long one, I enjoyed the beautiful mountain scenery as my old car effortlessly wound its way up and down the steep climbs and around 40 mph curves.
I felt fine all the way. I stopped once to fill the tank and hit the interstate again. When I got to my friends’ place, I still felt pretty good, just tired. We ate, watched a couple of episodes of “Better Call Saul” and, by then, I was ready to turn in.
They had a nice room prepared for me, with a bathroom a few yards away from the bed. I remember thinking that the unusually bad weather there would no doubt make golf impossible the next day. I also noticed a dry cough. Probably allergies, I thought.
By the next morning, I was short of breath and the dry cough had become more persistent. My forehead felt oddly warm to the touch. A cold, maybe?
The next morning I got up to go the bathroom and found I could not stand. It wasn’t weakness, the room was spinning. Dry coughing and sweating now from fever, on all fours, I crawled into the bathroom, pulled myself up on the sink, splashed cold water on my face, and then crawled back to bed.
The next morning my condition was worse. When I didn’t come down for breakfast (I couldn’t), one of my friends came up to the room. He could see I was covered with sweat. He touched my forehead and jerked his hand back like he had touched a hot skillet. I was too sick to speak.
My two friends rushed in, gathered me up, put me in the back of their van, and sped me to the hospital. Once there, they had to leave. I barely remember all the blue plastic tents with zippered entrances, the medical people all dressed in blue with heavy plastic face masks covering their faces as they raced from one tent to another.
Everything was spinning. It was like I was in another world. I’m told that after about four hours in one of the tents, I was finally moved into a hospital room. I had to do the admitting routine. Then a phalanx of doctors and nurses came into the room, took my temperature, checked my heart rate and pulse, and asked a bunch of questions.
Other than these routine checks, I received no medicine or other kind of treatment. Still, I could feel myself getting better. The spinning was gone. I could walk to the bathroom. I could eat (made myself do it!) the tasteless hospital meals.
On the 10th day, one of the doctors came in at about 3 a.m. He asked me how I felt, and I said ‘fine.’ From behind the plastic mask, he said that was good and that they were going to let me go that day. One of my friends was there to pick me up when they wheeled me out the front door.
I had been instructed to “shelter in place” for two weeks after that. My now-unhappy friends were quarantined for the same period of time. Three days later, I got a call from one of the hospital’s discharge nurses. She informed me I had tested positive for COVID-19.
For some reason, I was not alarmed. My friends made sure I ate well. They also defied the quarantine and went golfing a few times while I stayed in, watched television, and read the newspaper and a book about Oliver Cromwell, one of the most hated men in British history.
I tell you this for a couple of reasons. One, I have no doubt my friends, through their quick action, saved my life. If I had been alone for another three hours, I would either be looking down on you or up at you.
Second, COVID-19 is nothing to play with. The attack was like getting mugged. Keep your distance from those microscopic critters. Wear a face mask. Stay away from close groupings. Wash your hands for 20 seconds regularly throughout the day.
After all, whatever tomorrow may bring, don’t you want to be around to say “Good Morning, America! Don’t you know me, I’m your native son?”
Have a nice day.
