I’ll be home for Christmas
You can count on me
Please have snow, and mistletoe
And presents on the tree
…I’ll be home for Christmas
If only in my dreams.
— Lyricist James “Kim” Gannon, composer Walter Kent
You can bet I’ll be home for Christmas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public health experts, and governmental leaders say I don’t have much choice.
It isn’t that home isn’t a great place to be at this time of year. It is. But being at home is a lot different than being homebound, isolated from friends and extended family, and warned against travel anywhere.
As Christmas and the new year approach, sweet dreams of a familiar past come fast and go fast. This whole year, 2020, seems like a nightmarish decade. There have been so many ups and downs it’s hard to tell them apart.
The news is fake. Old foreign adversaries have become allies. Former allies have become strangers. We get a tax break and the rich get richer, while most of us get poorer.
We’ve had forest fires, tornadoes and hurricanes that beat 100-year-old climate records. We’ve turned our backs on challenges with climate change, immigration, and foreign policy, and truth itself. And did I mention the novel coronavirus?
If not, you already know it is the main reason we will be home for Christmas. Instead of enjoying the season, we will be Zooming, Facebooking, chatting, tweeting, calling, social distancing, masking, washing our hands raw, and waiting for Santa to bring the vaccine to those who wrote a letter asking for it.
They say, “home is where the heart is.” But a home is different from a house. A house is an address. A home is memories, and more. It’s your neighborhood, and your good neighbors. It’s going to your church, or favorite restaurant, or wherever you go that pleases you.
In this time of quarantine and isolation, this place called home has been narrowed down to the house you live in. Just maybe, though, there is a sliver of a silver lining. Perhaps, under present circumstances, you will find time to reacquaint yourself with your spouse and children (if you have them). Perhaps you will talk together, eat together, and find ways to have fun together.
You see, in my view, thanks to television and social media, we have been social distancing for the past two decades. As I have often observed in previous columns, the developers, manufacturers and retailers who sold these technologies on the promise they would bring us closer together probably had no idea the gadgets might have the opposite effect.
This opposite effect, however, goes far beyond the reality that human interactions, e.g., holding conversations, have been crushed. We seem to have forgotten how to talk with one another; ask and answer the right questions (if we ever really knew how); or properly use, or even care about, basic language skills. We’re in a world of LOL, LMAO, and other abbreviated banter.
Home is no longer what it used to be. Our world has changed right under our noses, and we don’t even know it. And, most likely, it will never be the same. It is a world in which only the educated are likely to survive. The future is already here.
When I say it’s already here, what I mean is that, for example, although it is well possible to do our shopping online, it’s next to impossible to get any type of service without going through some sort of chat with a robot. If the robot doesn’t recognize your response, it sends you back to a main “menu,” and you start all over again.
Confronted with this, we have no idea (and possibly do not care) how many jobs were lost by telephone operators, installers, repairmen, and other human workers. We simply want to get through the algorithm as quickly as possible. Please, anything but the main menu again!
Yep. I’ll be home for Christmas. And I plan to avoid as many robocalls as I can. I might even turn off the television and shut down my not-so-smart phone. God willing, I’ll get up on Christmas morning, trade gifts with my wife, have a nice breakfast, and play with our dogs.
Why, I might even put on some 1960s soul music and see if I can get the little lady to dance with me. In the meantime, I guess it’s stay home, stay safe, and Have a Merry Christmas!
Have a nice day.
