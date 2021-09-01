“He said to the crowd: ‘When you see a cloud rising in the west, immediately you say, ‘It’s going to rain,’ and it does.”
— Luke 12-14, Bible, New International Version
-----
It seems there’s little good news these days — hurricanes; 7.2 earthquakes (Haiti); an ugly end to an ugly war; Texas freezing; hundreds of thousands of acres of forest land going up in smoke; and other bad news.
So, I thought I’d share some opinions on another happy topic: COVID. Before doing so, however, I confess (perhaps needlessly) that I am not a public health expert, epidemiologist, pulmonologist, primary care physician or any such thing.
I thank God for my eyes. I thank God for my ears. I thank God for my mind. I thank God for my feet.
The eyes are for seeing and trusting what you see. The ears are for hearing but, more importantly, for listening. The mind is for making choices and asking questions. The feet are for walking. Just like you, I don’t need a title for any of that.
Anyway, let me get back to COVID.
We’re tired of it.
We miss doing whatever we did to be happy.
A lot of us miss going to work every day.
We miss happy weddings.
We miss the laughter of children.
And we miss little stuff like giving someone a handshake or a hug.
All that kind of stuff is perfectly understandable. We’ve been thrown into a confused state by misinformation and disinformation. I understand.
We were initially told the virus was no worse than the flu or even the common cold. We were told there were only 15 reported cases at the time. We were told to go about business as usual.
Because COVID was “novel,” little was known about its origins, dangers, treatment, transmission or mitigation. I suppose groups such as the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, The National Institutes of Health, pharmaceutical houses and university-based public health research teams gave the best information they could, which turned out to be misinformation.
Again, at the time, the focus was on where the bug originated. It was generally agreed that, whether manmade or transmitted from one animal to another, the virus originated in Wuhan, China. The misinformation flowed from the premise. If you start with the wrong question, even if you answer it correctly, you’re still wrong.
I guess it was important for researchers to know this but, in my view, it unfortunately, at the time, diverted their attention away from questioning the probabilities of widespread community transmission (pandemic) and the development of a safe and effective vaccine. It was a waste of valuable time.
As to disinformation, it is known that then-President Donald Trump knew early of the dangers of the virus. In February 2020, he told journalist Bob Woodward that he knew the virus was deadly, and that “I always wanted to play it down ... because I didn’t want to create a panic.” These words politicized COVID.
“Playing it down” meant blaming the Chinese, claiming false cures, denying science and, in general, convincing a large swath of his substantial political base that reports of the spread and lethality of the virus were “fake news.”
This politicization of COVID was a grievous harm. It delayed an all-hands-on-deck response between government and the private sector to take the necessary steps to get the virus under control. This tragic delay cost well-documented tens of thousands of American lives. But I don’t think we can afford delay here. The delta variant is moving too quickly.
It’s tomorrow that counts. Get vaccinated, and take the booster when it is available to you, social distance, avoid crowds and wear a mask. If we will all do these simple things, I believe there is a good chance we’ll make it through this catastrophe to face whatever good or bad it certainly will leave in its wake.
