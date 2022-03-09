I woke up this morning, got my usual cup of coffee and turned on the television to get the morning’s news.
This time, I tuned into C-SPAN. I like C-SPAN because it has a call-in format that allows ordinary folk to express their opinion on whatever the topic (usually featuring an expert guest) might be.
For the past couple of weeks or so, it is nearly impossible to find a print or electronic news outlet that isn’t focused on the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine.
As I watched the morning’s news report on C-SPAN, an African American caller was expressing his views on what he felt were the injustices Blacks and other people of color had suffered for decades, all over the world, and with no intervention from any nation.
I listened. I understood. Any African American who is remotely conscious knows of the past and present brutalities and unredeemed suffering the group has experienced.
Africa. Haiti. The Caribbean. Mexico. And even in European countries where millions of Africans have fled for the past few years in order to avoid the ravages of war, drought, disease and famine. What about these people, the man asked?
I understood. Although he was speaking documented fact, facts alone do not constitute either truth or understanding. They do, however, inform opinion.
For that reason, I make no pretense at speaking for all African Americans, or understanding the geopolitical and historical factors involved in Russia’s ruthless invasion of a peaceful, non-NATO nation.
I can only speak from my own experience and my own understanding based on what books I’ve read, what news I’ve watched, the opinions of others like the guy on C-SPAN and who I am. That, in my mind, constitutes a legitimate African American perspective.
Not to belabor the point, depending on where you came from, you have a set of values and ideas that are unique to that place. In our society, we usually make solipsistic distinctions based on skin color and physical features.
Historically, this is the way we have “otherized” each other. For most of the history of this country, this phenomenon typically has been reduced to Black and white (though obviously other ethnic groups with distinct features have existed alongside us. They’ve been “otherized," too.)
Are Ukrainians white people? Are Russians white people? Are the Irish white people? What about people from Great Britain, Germany, Poland, Greece, Italy, Sicily and dozens of other countries across the pond?
These people are defined by the culture and countries they were born into, not by the color of their skin, the texture of their hair or the shape of their nose. As I have said so often, there is but one race — the human race.
And so, in the African American perspective, I suspect most in the group, because of their experience, abhor Russia’s tyrannical behavior toward Ukrainians. I know I do.
Even though the situation is exceedingly complex, what I see is millions of Ukrainian refugees; innocent civilians, including babies, the elderly and the disabled, dying; people fleeing their homes in the middle of the night, perhaps never to return. My heart goes out to them.
Of course, I am aware that the cost of this war and the sanctions imposed by the United States and other countries ultimately will hit me in the wallet. I am happy to pay a buck or two more for gas if sanctions will help Ukraine. I am happy to do whatever I can to help peace-loving people who simply want to be free.
It is well past time we learned that the death of one affects us all. It is well past time we learned the wars of the 21st century, if there must be wars, cannot be fought and won with the worn-out tools of the 20th and 19th centuries.
It is time we learned the invasion of Ukraine or any other nation brings us all to the brink of nuclear disaster. With that as a frightening possibility, why waste time talking about the shape of someone’s eyes, their lips or the color of their skin?
Finally, I have been impressed with the extraordinary outpouring of kindnesses from ordinary folk as well as large and small companies. The politicians will play what games they must but, in democracies, true strength lies in the people who elect them.
