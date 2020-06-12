ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria-Monroe High School held a Prom-on-the-Go for juniors and seniors on Friday. Students drove to multiple events around town including photos at Beulah Park, dancing at the intermediate school and dessert at the elementary school. View more photos online at photos.heraldbulletin.com.
Prom-on-the-Go
Tags
Don Knight
Staff Photographer/Health Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Two men charged in elaborate scam in Anderson
- 'No longer silent:' Anderson protest spotlights police-community relations, economic disparity
- Anderson man arrested on preliminary rape, misconduct charges
- Historic carriage house demolished
- Liberty school head resigns, apologizes for offensive Facebook post
- Gene Wilson, groundbreaking AHS sports star, dies at age 89
- 'A really good man': Family grieves man's death in tree trimming accident
- UPDATE: March, peaceful protest postponed until Thursday in Anderson
- 2 new positive coronavirus cases in Madison County over weekend
- More than 100 march in Pendleton Saturday morning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.