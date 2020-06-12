ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria-Monroe High School held a Prom-on-the-Go for juniors and seniors on Friday. Students drove to multiple events around town including photos at Beulah Park, dancing at the intermediate school and dessert at the elementary school. View more photos online at photos.heraldbulletin.com.

Follow Don Knight on Twitter @donwknight, or call 765-622-1212 ext. 204567.

