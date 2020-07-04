ALEXANDRIA — Mary Hendrix is keenly aware of the influence the events of 2020 will have on the future of her two daughters.
She sees the coronavirus pandemic and the national protests over police brutality and racial injustice as transformative.
That’s why it’s important for this year’s elections to be on the right side of history, the 33-year-old single mom said.
“I want better for my kids,” she explained. “That (racial discrimination) is not how we judge people. We don’t judge people on their looks. We judge people on whether they do good or bad.”
Though she was raised in a conservative family, Hendrix said, she isn’t party loyal and tends to vote for the best candidate. In 2016, she voted for Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein.
“Personally, I didn’t see a lesser of two evils,” the Alexandria resident said of 2016 Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
Again this year, Hendrix said, she isn’t happy with the major party presidential candidate choices in the November general election. She might decide not to vote at all.
“I guess, like a lot of voters, I question whether my voice is actually heard,” she said.
However, what she believes is the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and troubled race relations might be enough to get her to the polls, Hendrix said.
With the pandemic, for instance, she would like to see more of an emphasis on science.
“I think any other direction would be at least a better attempt,” she said, referring to the leadership of President Trump. “I feel like we’re the laughing stock of the world for how we’ve handled the COVID, the reopening.”
Hendrix said children sometimes are taught not to see skin color. But she thinks they do need to recognize it, though not in a racist way.
“Right now, Black lives do matter. Police reform and retraining has to be at the top of that list,” she said. “I’m terrified of what might happen with my children when they’re with their Black friends.”
