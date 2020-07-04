ANDERSON — A recent poll conducted by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago found that Americans consider themselves less happy than at any point since 1972.
Geoff Ginther, an entrepreneur who lives in Anderson and makes jewelry and fidget toys to sell online, says that, from a political perspective, he can understand why.
Deeply disappointed with the presidency of Donald Trump, Ginther says he’ll vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the November election. His reasoning is equal parts an indictment of the current administration and an endorsement of a new approach and leadership style he believes the former vice president would bring to the White House.
“During the response from the George Floyd killing, I’ve actually seen (Biden) reach out to various communities and try to get feedback and work with them,” Ginther said. “He’s at least willing to lead the people, rather than just try to decide what he feels like is best for him.”
As a contrast, Ginther points to Trump’s actions June 1, when National Guard troops dispersed peaceful protesters from a public park abutting the White House grounds. The troops cleared a path for the president to walk across a street to pose for a photo in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church, which had been damaged by fire during protests the previous night.
“That’s kind of pretty telling of the president’s response where he’s kind of come out as an authoritarian dictator,” Ginther said. “That’s really the style he’s presenting himself in most of this. He doesn’t agree with the people disagreeing with him, and his response is not to reach out — it’s to try to come down as hard as he can on them.”
The federal government’s response to the coronavirus has been a black mark, as well, Ginther said. The pandemic has roiled the American economy and led to more than 40 million workers filing unemployment claims in two months, including more than a half million Hoosiers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“It was like, ‘Here, states, you handle it. We’ll see you on the flip side,’” Ginther said. “They really did not look like they were getting involved whatsoever. I understand that some people believe in a more decentralized system (of government), but this is not the time for it.”
Ginther also described Biden’s decades-long tenure in politics as an asset, not a liability.
“Biden was not my first pick,” he said. “He wasn’t my second pick. He wasn’t my third pick. But we basically exist in a binary electoral system, and out of the two options he is by far the best option.
“Some people don’t like experience in Washington,” he added, “but we’ve seen how a lack of experience plays out, as well.”
