ANDERSON — Like the man at the center of it, the impeachment inquiry that has roiled Washington in its informal and formal phases for months has polarized public opinion and left some voters uncertain of the issues that truly matter to them heading into 2020.
President Donald Trump has called the investigation into his July 25 phone call and his administration’s other dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “witch hunt” and said congressional Democrats have weaponized the transcript from that call for political gain.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, in announcing a formal impeachment inquiry against the president in September, called the investigation necessary “to guard the future of our democracy.”
Like many others, Anderson University sophomore Shannon Galyan has found it challenging to filter through the noise from television and online pundits in order to form her own opinions on the matter. However, Galyan — a political science, philosophy and economics major who labels herself politically independent — thinks plenty of blame lies with both Democrats and Republicans for the partisan tone that has seeped into public discourse.
As Trump faces the prospect of becoming only the fourth U.S. president to be impeached, Galyan believes the process thus far has had solid legal underpinnings, even if the charges that result don’t ultimately hold up during a trial in the Senate.
“I would agree that the Democratic Party definitely seems like it’s out to get him,” Galyan said, “but I don’t think they’re fabricating facts to get him. I don’t know if that’s a fair characterization or not.”
She believes that televised public hearings on the matter, which were scheduled to begin last week, will serve to bolster the Democrats’ cause with the public. But, she adds, Trump’s impeachment by the House — and his presumed acquittal in the Senate — would be a potent rallying point for some of his most ardent supporters.
“I think his current supporters will more than likely not be deterred from voting for him again in 2020 based on these current proceedings,” Galyan said. “But some fringe people who supported him in 2016 may not again vote for him 2020, based on what comes to light. Some people are very committed to their party. It’s hard to say.”
Ultimately, Galyan doesn’t see any easy path to restoring civility in the nation’s political life.
“I think teaching people how to maintain civil discourse, how to disagree yet still work together, how to debate things in a civil, adult way — that would be a huge step in bridging that gap,” she said.
