ANDERSON — Lauryn Hill lost her grandmother, Eula Welch, to COVID-19 in April.
If the federal government’s response to the pandemic had been better and quicker, Hill believes, her grandmother might still be alive.
“I just feel like there’s a bunch of people that lost their lives that didn’t need to,” the Anderson native said, adding that there wasn’t enough testing in vulnerable places, like her grandmother’s nursing home.
Hill is 20 years old, making 2020 her first chance to vote for president in a general election.
Before the pandemic, the University of Indianapolis criminal justice and political science student was already planning to vote Democrat. The poor response to the coronavirus, in her view, as well as a perceived lack of action by the government after the death of George Floyd, reinforced her voting decision.
Hill believes states are reopening establishments like restaurants and shops far too soon. She not only fears a second wave of coronavirus, but she feels disrespected by those who refuse to wear masks in public and those who have protested government intervention to close businesses.
“It’s kind of a slap in the face to me to see people get mad about a bar (not being open), but here I am, dealing with the aftermath of me not having my grandma anymore,” Hill said.
She also expressed disappointment with the response from authorities to the death of Floyd and the topic of police brutality and racism in general. It’s not enough to attend marches or hold press conferences, she said, but officials’ actions must extend to legislation.
Hill is not surprised at the lack of action, from her perspective, to protect Black Americans. She believes that policing across the country needs to change, from banning chokeholds to reallocating funds from police departments to places like public schools.
Systemic racism “goes so far back and it reaches into so many aspects of life, whether its education or health care,” Hill said. “We need to start giving back to our communities, not just the ones that are supposed to protect and serve us.”
