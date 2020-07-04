ANDERSON — Four years ago, Joseph Dixon was among about 8% of Black voters who cast ballots for Republican Donald Trump.
Today, he’s more convinced than ever that Trump is the right person to lead the country. In fact, the former Democrat chose a GOP ballot in the June primary.
“If I had a third thumb, I would love to give three thumbs up to the Trump presidency,” the 48-year-old Anderson man said. “Ray Charles and Helen Keller could see who has done the best job for the economy. The numbers speak for themselves.”
Dixon believes the reopening of the economy after the first wave of the coronavirus will help Trump get reelected.
But the professional sound engineer does have some criticisms of the president. The Trump administration’s response to Black Lives Matter demonstrations has been poor, he said.
“I myself have been a victim of racism, and it made me angry through the years,” Dixon said. “People have the right to protest. I don’t agree with the looting and the violence, but I understand it.”
Yet, Dixon believes that Trump and other Republicans have an opportunity to enlist more Black voters.
“In the past they have been scared to come to the Black community to do town halls,” Dixon continued. “Now is the time to press on the gas with facts and evidence and stand on that alone.”
Dixon said that Republicans and Democrats must stop playing politics, noting that Trump and former President Barack Obama both had problems with obstruction by members of Congress from the opposite party.
Trump’s style, Dixon said, has helped him appeal to voters — and get things done in Washington, D.C.
“I love that he (Trump) is not a well-polished, scripted politician,” Dixon explained. “I’ve had my fill of people with great delivery but they don’t actually deliver.”
Still, Dixon noted that Trump sometimes says the wrong things.
“I would have had Vice President Mike Pence do all the speaking” when it comes to the coronavirus, the Anderson man said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.