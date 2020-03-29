ANDERSON – As he prepares to vote in his first presidential election, Addison Lavelle is convinced that Joe Biden, who in recent weeks has surged into a nearly insurmountable delegate lead with a string of victories in Democratic primaries across the country, is the man best suited to unseat President Donald Trump.
“Biden…really excites me and gets me fired up for what the Democratic party is doing because I think that the Democratic party wants to see a return – like Biden himself has been touting – a return to normalcy,” Lavelle said. “We want to go back to a presidential administration that can earn the respect of the American people, which is something that Trump has failed to do during his presidency.”
Lavelle, 19, is a freshman at Anderson University majoring in political science, philosophy and economics. He says he considers himself to be liberal, but has yet to register with any political party. His first opportunity to vote in a presidential election comes at a time, he says, of unprecedented division in the country’s social and political discourse.
That polarization, in Lavelle’s judgment, has seeped into the ranks of the Democratic Party itself. He says Bernie Sanders, the self-described democratic socialist who has cast himself as a more progressive alternative to Biden, has changed the dynamics in his party’s ranks in much the same way Trump did with the Republican establishment in 2016.
“I’ve heard other Democrats in conversations I’ve had compare (Sanders) to kind of the Democratic Trump in the sense that he is coming in and threatening to uproot the system as it is,” Lavelle said. “In that very broad sense, that’s kind of what Trump was running on in 2016. Their policies couldn’t be more different, but it’s the same broad principle that what’s happening in Washington now is not working, everybody’s messed up, and I want to just completely go in the opposite direction.”
While acknowledging that Biden has developed a reputation for sharp confrontations with voters and being prone to verbal stumbles, Lavelle dismisses concerns over those things as misplaced.
“In my personal view, his verbal gaffes, as they call them, his stutter – who cares?” he said. “It’s part of who he is. That doesn’t mean that he’s senile or that he’s losing his memory. Come on. Why are we latching on to that? Let’s pay attention to the things that he’s saying and the things that he stands for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.