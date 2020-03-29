FRANKTON – For Joyce Peterson, Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden is not her preferred candidate, but she will vote for him over President Donald Trump, she said.
“The only thing I don’t like about Biden is that he tends to act like he’s the one who did everything for the Obama administration,” she said. “If he was so good, I think he would’ve won in 2016.”
Peterson’s first choice is Bernie Sanders.
“He seems like he’s more for the people,” Peterson said. “Bernie is for health care for everybody no matter what their wealth is. If not Bernie, Biden.”
Peterson, who is now retired, worked for 15 years at the Frankton post office and another 15 years at the Head Start in Elwood. She said that she comes from a Democratic family and that working with low-income people solidified her views.
“I worked around people that had low income and they weren’t lazy,” she said. “Most of the parents had a job. Their job just didn’t pay enough to keep them from being under the poverty line.”
Although she almost always votes Democrat, she said that there have been some Republican politicians who earned her respect, including former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
“If you look back in history, Eisenhower had a lot of good thoughts,” Peterson said. “He’d have a lot of Democrat people vote for him now.”
Although there has been a strong divide between Sanders supporters and Biden supporters, Peterson is confident that this will not hurt the Democratic party’s chances of ousting Trump in November.
“There are a lot of people like me who would want Bernie first but would go with Biden over Trump every time,” she said. “I think whoever the Democrat candidate is will beat Trump.”
Peterson added that she doesn’t think the government at the federal level has handled the coronavirus pandemic well.
“Mr. Trump blew it off as part of the Democrats lying to everybody when he should’ve been working on getting everybody supplies and everything,” she said. “He was doing what was going to look best for him.”
Peterson looks forward to a rekindling of bipartisanship in the federal government, but she believes that will happen only under the leadership of a new president.
“Biden at least wants to work across the table,” Peterson said. “Hopefully when Trump gets out, there won’t be such a divide in this country.”
