CHESTERFIELD — While Joe Biden was not his first choice, retired journalist and poet David Allen says he will vote for the presumptive Democratic candidate in November’s election.
Allen, 72, describes himself as a big supporter of Bernie Sanders. He agrees with Sanders’ stance on single-payer health care that covers everyone and free tuition at public colleges and universities.
“I’m kind of a little upset with the Democrats,” Allen said. “I think they picked the least viable candidate of all that were running.”
But the Chesterfield man said Biden is the only viable choice for those who oppose President Donald Trump.
“Voting for a third-party candidate is like not voting at all,” Allen said. “You have to make sure that Biden gets in there and hope that he picks a really good vice presidential candidate.”
His personal preference for Biden’s vice presidential pick would be someone like Elizabeth Warren, but he believes that Kamala Harris would attract more moderates to the ticket.
After the death of George Floyd, Allen said, Trump should have publicly called for change the next day.
However, Allen is encouraged by the demonstrations that followed Floyd’s death, particularly the participation of white people in calling for change.
“I think for the first time white people are waking up and seeing the dangers of Trump and white nationalism,” Allen said.
As a journalist, he covered law enforcement throughout his career, including eight years as a police beat reporter in Fort Wayne.
“Police need strict guidelines that they have to follow. Otherwise, they can get out of hand,” Allen said.
“There were plenty of great cops that I was familiar with,” he recalled. “I was friends with a lot of them, but sometimes there is a fine line between the criminals and the cops.”
He describes Trump’s response to the pandemic as a failure and holds him responsible for the severity of the outbreak.
“Once again, Trump just screwed the pooch,” Allen said. “Fortunately, a lot of people who may have been on the fence are now coming out and saying that this guy is too much of an imbecile to give another term to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.