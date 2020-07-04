TERRE HAUTE — Seeing a Donald Trump campaign sign in the front yard and a “Say No to Socialism” sign out back, passersby are left with little doubt as to whom Joan Caldwell supports.
That’s not to say, however, the retired educator and Terre Haute resident hasn’t had at least some reservations about President Trump’s rhetoric and Twitter-heavy diplomacy.
If someone would curb his use of his favored means of communicating, Caldwell said with both a smile and shake of her head, others might see the good he’s done with a resurgent economy, with job creation and in other metrics by which presidents are measured.
“He’s his own worst enemy,” Caldwell said.
But because Trump and his supporters don’t feel he gets fair treatment in media coverage, what other means does he have? asks Caldwell.
“With so much fake news, and it is a real thing — at the national level, at least, the media seem to be puppets in the hands of special interest groups,” Caldwell said.
And while Caldwell initially had doubts about seemingly misogynistic statements made in 2016 by then-candidate Trump, she said three years of seeing him and his administration in action have made her come around.
His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is one example, she said.
“I think the president has responded intelligently and appropriately,” Caldwell said. “Everything started rolling pretty fast by the time we knew what the virus was.
“It was only a couple weeks between us hearing about it and everything starting to shut down.”
She said anyone who expects everything to go as planned, especially facing a global pandemic that experts still don’t fully understand, is asking far too much of any one person or group of people.
Which is why some criticisms levied by his political rivals could — and should, in her estimation — be viewed as disingenuous.
“I think Democrats, especially on the socialist end of that party, I think Trump has had them worried,” Caldwell said.
Democrats are using the pandemic as an opportunistic tool in an election year, she added.
“I think if this COVID thing hadn’t started, he would have been unstoppable in the election,” she said.
