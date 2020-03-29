ANDERSON — During the stay-home order issued by the Indiana governor during the COVID-19 crisis, Dasha Hill is an essential worker in Madison County government.
Hill, 25, of Anderson, works at one of the information desks inside the Madison County Government Center, answering calls and directing people to departments. She is originally from Anderson and is now raising her two daughters, ages 6 and 1, here.
She obtained certification to become a dental assistant, but when an opportunity became available to work in the government center, she took it instead.
“I make more than I would dental assisting,” she said with a laugh.
Care for her young daughters consumes most of her time these days, so she laughed when asked what hobbies she enjoys.
“All I really do is work and go home — that’s about it,” Hill said.
She said she avoids talking much about politics. In presidential elections she casts her vote for the best person, not necessarily the party they represent.
“Just for whoever I feel would be the best,” she said.
This year she hasn’t paid too much attention to the Democratic primaries.
“I hear more about Biden than I do Sanders,” she said of former vice president Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who are running for president.
Hill said she is not really impressed by either of the men and wishes more candidates remained in the race until closer to the fall election.
“I think it would be better to have more than two,” she said.
Hill said she was unaware Biden had committed to picking a woman for a vice president if he is elected, but she did favor the idea.
“I would love that,” Hill said. “I want to see more women involved in roles like that. I feel women can offer a different perspective.”
She said she is not a fan of President Donald Trump, but her opinion has improved since the COVID-19 crisis began.
“I feel like he is doing a lot better,” Hill said.
She is worried, however, the virus has been a distraction for the voters during the political campaigns.
“Hopefully they will find something for it before the election,” Hill said.
